Rupee vs US dollar: INR slips to 82.24 versus USD

By CNBCTV18.com May 15, 2023 11:04:22 AM IST (Published)

Rupee falls six paise against the US dollar in early trade, as global crude oil benchmarks move lower.

The rupee slipped by 6 paise to 82.24 against the US dollar during early trade on Monday.  On Friday, the rupee had settled at 82.18 against the US dollar. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading marginally lower at 102.4.

Crude oil benchmarks slipped on Monday. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.8 percent lower at $73.55 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.8 percent lower at $69.47 per barrel at the last count.
Amit Pabari of CR Forex said that last week, the rupee showed the sign of a reversal when it closed above 82.10 as risk aversion started to emerge.
