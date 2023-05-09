Rupee vs US dollar: INR slides to 81.84 versus USD

Rupee vs US dollar: Rupee fell four paise vs the US dollar as dollar index moved slightly higher, and global crude oil benchmarks eased.

The rupee fell four paise from its previous close at 81.84 vs the US dollar on Tuesday. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading marginally higher at 101.2.

Crude oil benchmarks eased on Tuesday, reversing gains from previous session. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.3 percent lower at $76.8 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.3 percent lower at $72.9 per barrel at the last count.

"T raders remain watchful of the debt ceiling impasse as US Secretary Janet Yellen again warned that the default would be catastrophic. Eyes would be on US President Biden and Republican lawmakers meeting scheduled later today to watch for any way out the same. US inflation data is due tomorrow, which would clear the fog on whether the Fed must do more to rein in inflation," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

"USD-INR keeps the momentum off, trading in a squeezed range of 10 paisa intraday and taking strong support around 81.70 zone. Well, despite inflows being robust, the rupee hasn’t broken the crucial 81.50 mark in onshore as RBI is buying, which comforts the sellers to wait for a rise above 82.00 levels to get active. Moreover, the consolidation phase could continue for a couple of sessions more but the pair is on the verge of a breakout and most likely on the upside towards 82.50-82.80 levels," Pabari added.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened higher on Tuesday.