Rupee vs US dollar: INR slides to 81.84 versus USD

Rupee vs US dollar: Rupee fell four paise vs the US dollar as dollar index moved slightly higher, and global crude oil benchmarks eased.

The rupee fell four paise from its previous close at 81.84 vs the US dollar on Tuesday. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading marginally higher at 101.2.

Live Tv

Loading...

Crude oil benchmarks eased on Tuesday, reversing gains from previous session. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.3 percent lower at $76.8 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.3 percent lower at $72.9 per barrel at the last count.