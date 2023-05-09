Rupee vs US dollar: INR slides to 81.84 versus USD

2 Min(s) Read
Rupee vs US dollar: Rupee fell four paise vs the US dollar as dollar index moved slightly higher, and global crude oil benchmarks eased.
The rupee fell four paise from its previous close at 81.84 vs the US dollar on Tuesday. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading marginally higher at 101.2.
Crude oil benchmarks eased on Tuesday, reversing gains from previous session. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.3 percent lower at $76.8 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.3 percent lower at $72.9 per barrel at the last count.
"Traders remain watchful of the debt ceiling impasse as US Secretary Janet Yellen again warned that the default would be catastrophic. Eyes would be on US President Biden and Republican lawmakers meeting scheduled later today to watch for any way out the same. US inflation data is due tomorrow, which would clear the fog on whether the Fed must do more to rein in inflation," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.