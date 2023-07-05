Rupee vs US dollar: INR falls to 82.08 versus USD

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading nearly 0.08 percent higher at 102.825.

The rupee fell 7 paise to 82.08 in early trade against the US dollar on Wednesday. The rupee had closed at 82.01 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading nearly 0.08 percent higher at 102.825.

Crude oil benchmarks were trading mixed today. At the last count, Brent crude futures were trading 0.41 percent down at $75.95 per barrel, while WTI futures were trading 1.76 percent higher at $71.03 per barrel.

"In July, the Indian rupee may encounter challenges as the dollar strengthens, primarily driven by indications from major central banks regarding potential interest rate hikes later in the year. Overall, USDINR could trade higher due to the shrinking 1-year forward premium sharply, making it unattractive to carry traders. it is expected that the pair will fluctuate within a range of 81.80-82.20 for a few more sessions before potentially advancing towards levels above 82.50-70 level," said Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex Advisors.

He said the DXY is trading flat in the range of 102.80 to 103.20, but it is likely to jump "as the current market sentiment suggests a high likelihood, with a probability of around 86%, for a 25-basis point rate hike at the upcoming FOMC meeting scheduled on July 25-26."

Indian benchmark indices were trading flat around 11.15am. The BSE Sensex was trading 0.10 percent lower, while the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 0.06 percent lower.