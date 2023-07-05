CNBC TV18
Rupee vs US dollar: INR falls to 82.08 versus USD

Rupee vs US dollar: INR falls to 82.08 versus USD
The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading nearly 0.08 percent higher at 102.825.

The rupee fell 7 paise to 82.08 in early trade against the US dollar on Wednesday. The rupee had closed at 82.01 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

Crude oil benchmarks were trading mixed today. At the last count, Brent crude futures were trading 0.41 percent down at $75.95 per barrel, while WTI futures were trading 1.76 percent higher at $71.03 per barrel.
X