Rupee vs Dollar: INR jumps 18 paise to 82.49 versus dollar

Rupee opened 18 paise higher vs the US dollar amid steadiness in value of greenback against a basket of six peers and rise in global crude oil benchmarks.

Rupee opened 18 paise higher from its previous close at 82.49 vs the US dollar on Wednesday amid steadiness in value of greenback against a basket of six peers and rise in global crude oil benchmarks. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — continued to trade below 105-mark. The index was last trading marginally lower at 104.8.

Crude oil prices continued to rise for second straight day, amid reports of expanding manufacturing activity in China. Brent crude futures were trading 0.6 percent higher at nearly $84 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures too were trading 0.6 percent higher at nearly $77.5 per barrel at the last count.

"Rupee has outperformed it's peers year till date. While the Korean Won, Thai baht, and Malaysian ringgit have depreciated about 1.5-4.5 percent against the dollar, rupee has been flat. The reason has been the RBI reaction function. RBI has been intervening in onshore as well as offshore markets to defend the rupee," said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global.

According to Goenka, the lower than market estimates trade deficit in January and lower crude prices are a big positive for the currency. He added that service exports have been doing very well.

"All eyes will be on the US manufacturing PMI print that is expected to come stronger though in contraction. Well, for now, the 105.00-105.50 area shall act as a strong resistance zone for the Fiat and is more likely to stay within the same until further cues ," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened lower on Wednesday.