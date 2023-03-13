Rupee vs US dollar: INR rises to 81.76 versus USD

Rupee vs US dollar: The rupee jumped 28 paise vs the US dollar as crude oil benchmarks eased and US dollar index traded lower.

The rupee jumped 28 paise from its previous close on Monday at 81.76 vs the US dollar. Crude oil benchmarks eased on Monday and US dollar index traded lower. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.7 percent lower at 103.4.

Crude oil prices fell on Monday as concerns about possible further US interest rate hikes outweighed recovery in Chinese demand. Brent crude futures were trading 0.3 percent higher at $83 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures too were trading 0.3 percent higher at $76.9 per barrel at the last count.

"Rupee weakened marginally against the USD but outperformed its Asian peers. The local unit has come under pressure due to the global rout in the financial markets, but the losses were limited, due to persistent dollar sales by a large foreign bank," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

However, Pabari added, "we have observed that there is stronger demand for the rupee either from importers or by RBI who are buying heavily around the 81.50-70 zone. This can be validated as FX reserves have gone up for the first time in five weeks and stood at $562.40 billion. Overall we expect the pair to enter into a consolidation phase between 81.70 on the lower side and on the upside, the pair will face resistance at 82.50. If the pessimism on account of US Banks’ defaults continues, then we can further fall below 82.50 levels."

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 edged higher on Monday amid gains in IT shares.