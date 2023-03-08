Rupee vs Dollar: INR weakens to 82.26 versus USD

The rupee slipped 35 paise vs dollar after rising to its highest level since Jan 23 against greenback on Monday.

The rupee slipped to 82.26 vs the dollar, 35 paise lower from its previous close. Crude oil benchmarks opened steady on Wednesday while the US dollar index traded at three-month high. On Monday, the rupee rose to its highest level since Jan 23 in the intraday trade.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.2 percent higher at 105.8, above the three-month high mark.

Crude oil prices remained steady on Wednesday after industry data suggested a draw in US crude oil inventories. Brent crude futures were trading 0.2 percent higher at $83.5 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures too were trading marginally higher at $77.6 per barrel at the last count.

"After a successful march of the rupee near 81.50 levels, it reversed its gains to move past 81.90 in the blink of an eye during the last part of the session as the Chinese Yuan began to weaken. However, a bucket of nearly $ 4.5 billion inflows lined up for March and April could bring relief to the rupee and cap the losses around 83.00 levels. On the flip side, 81.50 shall remain strong support which if taken out, 81.00 shall remain on cards. Overall, for now, the rupee is likely to hover in a broad range of 81.50-83.00 levels," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are expected to make a gap-down start on Wednesday. The market remained shut on March 7 on account of Holi.