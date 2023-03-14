Rupee vs Dollar: INR slips 15 paise versus USD

Rupee vs Dollar: The rupee opened 15 paise lower vs the US dollar as crude oil benchmarks eased on Tuesday and US dollar index traded higher.

The rupee opened 15 paise lower from its previous close at 82.27 vs the US dollar on Tuesday. Crude oil benchmarks eased on Tuesday, however, US dollar index traded higher. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.2 percent higher at 103.4.

Crude oil prices fell on Tuesday, extending losses from previous session, as Silicon Valley Bank collapse triggered fear of financial crisis. Brent crude futures were trading one percent lower at $79.9 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures too were trading 1.1 percent lower at $74 per barrel at the last count.

"The USD-INR had been bought heavily on dips around 81.80 levels and the dips aren’t sustained longer despite weaker USD and resilient EM’s. Heavy demand from importers and negative sentiments in equities shall limit the gains in rupee near 81.50 levels. For now, 81.50-82.50 range seems well protected by RBI. However, worsening of the crises could lead to a sharp up move above 82.50 levels in the pair. If 82.50 is taken out, the next target for the pair would be 83.00 levels," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 edged lower on Tuesday amid losses in financial and IT shares.