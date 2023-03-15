Rupee vs US dollar: INR climbs to 82.32 versus USD

Rupee vs US dollar: The rupee rose 17 paise vs the US dollar. Crude oil benchmarks jumped on Wednesday, and US dollar index remained largely unchanged.

The rupee started Wednesday's trading session 17 paise higher from its previous close at 82.32 vs the US dollar. Crude oil benchmarks jumped on Wednesday, and US dollar index remained largely unchanged. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading marginally lower at 103.2.

Crude oil prices rose on Wednesday, rebounding from nine-week low level, supported by stronger OPEC outlook on demand in China. Brent crude futures were trading 1.3 percent higher at $78.5 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures too were trading 1.5 percent higher at $72.4 per barrel at the last count.

"The headline and wholesale inflation have shown signs of reduction which would help the RBI to keep up its pace of future hikes in line with the US Fed. Also, the positive FII flows of nearly $1 billion this month have insured the rupee against the global turmoil, keeping it below 82.50 levels. Today’s trade deficit data will be watched which is likely to widen slightly to $19 billion vs the previous $17.75 billion. However, a breakout above 82.50 amid speculative buying can drive the pair towards 83.00 levels. Hence, dips between 81.70-81.90 can be taken as buying opportunity as for now overall bias of the USD-INR pair is on the upside," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened higher on Wednesday led by gains in financial and IT shares.