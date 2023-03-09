Rupee vs US dollar: INR back below 82 vs USD

Rupee vs US dollar: The rupee opened 13 paise higher vs the US dollar as crude oil benchmarks and US dollar index remained largely unchanged.

The rupee opened 13 paise higher from its previous close at 81.93 vs the US dollar on Thursday . Crude oil benchmarks and US dollar index remained largely unchanged in the early hours of trade. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading flat at 105.6, not away from the three-month high mark.

Crude oil prices remained flat on Thursday as industry data suggested a draw in US crude oil inventories amid Fed aggressive rate hike worries. Brent crude futures were trading flat at $82.6 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures too were trading largely unchanged, 0.1 percent down at $76.6 per barrel at the last count.

"Checking the facts, figures and fundamentals on rupee, one can observe that the USD-INR is feeling a magnetic energy near the 82 mark. After making a low near 81.62 on Monday, the pair jumped to 81.95 on the same. And yesterday too, after making a high near 82.29, the USD-INR pair fell to 81.99. In a nutshell, indecisiveness can be observed in the market as bottoms are bought by the importers and tops are sold by the exporters. The rupee is likely to trade in the range of 81.80 to 82.20," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened flat on Thursday.