Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures firmed up by 0.19 per cent to USD 78.80 per barrel.
The rupee declined by 10 paise to 82.26 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday due to firm crude oil prices and a stronger greenback in overseas markets.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Hefty health insurance premiums worrying you? Avail these discounts to reduce cost
Mar 29, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Political Potpourri: Election 2024 — wither opposition unity as Mamata-Akhliesh tango chart a different course
Mar 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Aluminium — a leader's take on exploring its potential to make it a green metal
Mar 29, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
After economic and political crisis, Pakistan hit by dissent in judiciary
Mar 28, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Crude oil benchmarks and the US dollar index moved lower.
The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.15 percent higher to 102.58 in early Asian trade.
Indian indices opened on a positive note on March 29 amid mixed global cues. The Sensex was up 180.98 points or 0.31 percent at 57,794.70, and the Nifty was up 58.00 points or 0.34 percent at 17,009.70.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures firmed up by 0.19 per cent to USD 78.80 per barrel.
(With inputs from PTI)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!