The rupee declined by 10 paise to 82.26 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday due to firm crude oil prices and a stronger greenback in overseas markets.

Crude oil benchmarks and the US dollar index moved lower.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.15 percent higher to 102.58 in early Asian trade.

Indian indices opened on a positive note on March 29 amid mixed global cues. The Sensex was up 180.98 points or 0.31 percent at 57,794.70, and the Nifty was up 58.00 points or 0.34 percent at 17,009.70.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures firmed up by 0.19 per cent to USD 78.80 per barrel.

