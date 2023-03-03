Rupee vs Dollar: INR surges 35 paise, at 82.24 versus USD

Rupee vs Dollar: Rupee jumped 35 paise to 82.24 vs dollar amid fall in value of greenback against a basket of six peers and mixed movement in global crude oil benchmarks.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.1 percent higher at 104.8.

Crude oil prices are on track to post weekly gains amid optimism around economic rebound in China. Brent crude futures were trading 0.4 percent higher at nearly $84.4 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures however were trading 0.4 percent lower at $77.9 per barrel at the last count.

"Indian rupee had the best week after more than one month helped by the renewed risk-on sentiment in global markets. The rupee seems to be gaining in the NDF market suggesting offshore players did a long unwinding of the USD position. Also, inflows of over Rs. 12,000 crores on the back of Adani’s block deal made the job for rupee bulls easier," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

"The local currency is expected to gain against the USD this month as dollar inflows from corporates are on the higher side at the end of the financial year in March. However, moving on, we expect a theme of aggressive Fed policy in the near term to limit the gains in the local unit," Pabari added.

"Overall, we expect the Rupee to shift into the new range of 81.80-82.30 levels soon. 82.30 will be make-or-break levels for the pair where stop losses might trigger for speculators. On the flip side, 83.00 will be acting as strong resistance. Therefore, between 82.50-82.90 continues to remain a good selling zone and dips near 81.80-82.30 could be utilized for immediate payments," Pabari said.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened higher on Friday.