Rupee vs US Dollar: INR opens at a one-month high versus USD

The rupee surged 22 paise from its previous close to a one-month high of 82.42 versus the US dollar on Thursday. On Wednesday, the Indian currency rose 25 paise at close against the greenback to post the biggest single-day gain in two months.
