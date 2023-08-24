CNBC TV18
Rupee vs US Dollar: INR opens at a one month high versus USD

Rupee vs US Dollar: INR opens at a one-month high versus USD

On Wednesday, the Indian currency rose 25 paise at close against the greenback to post the biggest single-day gain in two months. 

Profile image

By Asmita Pant  Aug 24, 2023 9:24:12 AM IST (Published)

1 Min Read
The rupee surged 22 paise from its previous close to a one-month high of 82.42 versus the US dollar on Thursday.  On Wednesday, the Indian currency rose 25 paise at close against the greenback to post the biggest single-day gain in two months.

X