Rupee vs US dollar: INR slides to 82.01 versus USD

2 Min Read
Dollar index traded above 100, while crude oil benchmarks were last trading in the red.
The rupee depreciated by six paise to 82.01 vs the US dollar on Monday. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading marginally lower at 100.8.
Crude oil benchmarks eased on Monday ahead of US and European central banks' rate hike decisions. At the last count Brent crude futures were trading 0.1 percent lower at $80.8 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.1 percent lower at $77 per barrel.
"The fresh week could turn out to be a big trigger for the Indian rupee and may finally give up its resiliency. Over the last many a days, the Indian rupee is trading in a narrow range of 81.95 to 82.10 amid a tough clash between sentiment and fundamental drivers. As Fed, ECB and BoJ policy decisions are lined up from Wednesday and thereafter; traders are likely to remain cautious," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.
"On the domestic front, Nifty was inching higher testing a historic high of “20,000” as FPI continues to bet in favour of the Indian market on stable domestic fundamentals and a stronger growth outlook. Till today, they have invested Rs. 43,000 plus investment into equities. Ideally, Rupee would have appreciated by 1-1.5%, but RBI’s potential intervention near the 81.80-82.00 zone didn’t allow the same. Overall, a weaker dollar trend, risk-on sentiment globally and abundant FPI flows may not allow rupee to depreciate and if RBI takes out its hand, then rupee may appreciate towards 81.50 to 81.00 in the near term," Pabari added.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
World View | De-Dollarisation — here's why the intense quest for currency equilibrium
Jul 24, 2023 IST8 Min Read
Parents Day 2023 | Financial planning for new parents — these are some expert tips
Jul 23, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Beyond Binaries | Opposition Unity — here's how the Congress' decision to support AAP on Delhi Ordinance paved the way for a greater cooperation
Jul 22, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Coach-Soch | Here's why startups need to understand the concept of 'return-on-criticism-embraced'
Jul 22, 2023 IST5 Min Read