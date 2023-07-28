Rupee vs US dollar: INR falls 34 paise to 82.27 versus USD

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.1 percent lower at 101.4. Crude oil benchmarks eased on Friday.

"Indian rupee likely to face the heat of global risk-aversion, tracking broader strength in the DXY. Yesterday, the rupee did not benefit despite a weaker dollar globally on the back of defense-related payment outflow, and the routine month-end dollar demand was also observed. However, the RBI might intervene in the spot market by selling dollars to curb unprecedented depreciation beyond the 82.50 to 82.70 zone," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

"Exporters should participate as this is a good opportunity to hedge their exposure as the USDINR won't be depreciating much due to lined-up corporate inflows. Overall, 82.30-50 would be a good selling zone. Importers need to wait for a dip toward 82.00 levels," Pabari added.