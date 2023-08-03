Rupee vs US dollar: INR falls 14 paise to 82.72 versus USD

2 Min Read
The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.1 percent higher at 102.5. Crude oil benchmarks gained on Thursday.
Crude oil benchmarks gained on Thursday. At the last count Brent crude futures were trading 0.2 percent higher at $83.3 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.2 percent higher at $79.6 per barrel.
"Sentiments will flip again as we hold the belief that this recent shift in sentiment will be short-lived, likely lasting for the next 3-4 days. The market is not expected to undergo a comparable downturn akin to the events of 2011, as most major US financial contracts are now backed by its government. Thus, risk-off-based demand in US DXY is likely to decline and thus index could find resistance near the 102.50-103 zone," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.
"On the domestic side, data or economic situation have been above the global average. Additionally, RBI will surely launch a “Recovery Mission” and sell dollars as Rupee stepped into the radar zone of 82.60-82.90. Mind it, a close below 82.50 will confirm the reversal in the pair. Overall, we expect that the USDINR pair should top near the 82.70-90 zone and make a reversal towards 82.20-82.00 levels again," Pabari added.
According to a Reuters poll, rupee will trade in a narrow range over the coming three months and then strengthen slightly in a year as the Reserve Bank of India uses its vast foreign exchange reserves to keep the currency stable.
The July 31-Aug 2 survey of 45 FX strategists forecast the rupee will remain largely unchanged at 82.00 to the dollar by end-October and strengthen about one percent to 81.67 in six months.
It was trading around 82.58 on Wednesday.
Forecasts for the three-month period ranged from 80.67/dollar to 83.80/dollar, only slightly wider than the 80.88 to 82.95 range seen so far this year.
(With inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Aug 3, 2023 9:14 AM IST
