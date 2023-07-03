CNBC TV18
Rupee vs US dollar: INR gains to 81.77 versus USD

Rupee vs US dollar: INR gains to 81.77 versus USD

Rupee vs US dollar: INR gains to 81.77 versus USD
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 3, 2023 12:32:31 PM IST (Published)

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading nearly 0.2 percent higher at 102.782.

The rupee gained 33 paise to touch 81.77 against the US dollar during early trade on Monday, July 3. The rupee had closed at 82.1 against the US dollar on Friday, June 30.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading nearly 0.2 percent higher at 102.782.
Crude oil benchmarks were trading lower today. At the last count, Brent crude futures were trading 0.16 percent down at $75.29 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.2 percent lower at $70.50 per barrel.
