Rupee vs US dollar: INR rises to 82.97 versus USD

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.1 percent higher at 102.2.

The rupee appreciated by seven paise from its previous close to 81.97 vs the US dollar on Tuesday. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.1 percent higher at 102.2.

Crude oil benchmarks extended losses in the session today. At the last count, Brent crude futures were trading 0.6 percent higher at $74.8 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.7 percent higher at $69.8 per barrel.

"H igh inflation would lead to more Fed rate hikes driving dollar high, and more rate hikes might tip the economy into recession leading to a stronger dollar again. Hence, it’s a win-win for the dollar in any case and therefore the bed around 101-50-100.50 remains protected and the fiat would mark its move towards 104-105 levels in the medium term," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

"On the domestic front, USD-INR remains flat around 82.00 levels awaiting some direction cues, which is for now overshadowed by the foreign inflows. On the same front, inflows worth $1.6 billion from Reliance and $129 million from Adani enterprise could be seen. However, the gains still shall be limited to around 81.80 levels amid RBI intervention as witnessed. On the other hand, the Bank of China’s Yuan intervention could keep the cap on falling EM currencies and hence rupee too could remain subdued in a narrow range of 81.80-82.20 levels," Pabari added.

Indian equity benchmarks extended gains on Tuesday.