Rupee vs US dollar: INR rises to 82.97 versus USD

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.1 percent higher at 102.2.

The rupee appreciated by seven paise from its previous close to 81.97 vs the US dollar on Tuesday. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.1 percent higher at 102.2.

Live TV

Loading...

Crude oil benchmarks extended losses in the session today. At the last count, Brent crude futures were trading 0.6 percent higher at $74.8 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.7 percent higher at $69.8 per barrel.