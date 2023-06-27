CNBC TV18
Rupee vs US dollar: INR rises to 82.97 versus USD
By Asmita Pant  Jun 27, 2023 10:20:44 AM IST (Published)

The rupee appreciated by seven paise from its previous close to 81.97 vs the US dollar on Tuesday. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.1 percent higher at 102.2.

Crude oil benchmarks extended losses in the session today. At the last count, Brent crude futures were trading 0.6 percent higher at $74.8 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.7 percent higher at $69.8 per barrel.
"High inflation would lead to more Fed rate hikes driving dollar high, and more rate hikes might tip the economy into recession leading to a stronger dollar again. Hence, it’s a win-win for the dollar in any case and therefore the bed around 101-50-100.50 remains protected and the fiat would mark its move towards 104-105 levels in the medium term," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.
