CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homemarket Newscurrency NewsRupee vs US dollar: INR slides to 82.01 versus USD

    Rupee vs US dollar: INR slides to 82.01 versus USD

    Rupee vs US dollar: INR slides to 82.01 versus USD
    2 Min Read
    Profile image

    By Asmita Pant  Jul 21, 2023 9:53:08 AM IST (Published)

    Dollar index traded lower at 100, while crude oil benchmarks were last trading in the green.

    The rupee depreciated by three paise to 82.01 vs the US dollar on Friday. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.1 percent lower at 100.5.

    Share Market Live


    Crude oil benchmarks remained steady on Friday. At the last count Brent crude futures were trading 0.8 percent higher at $80.3 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.8 percent higher at $76.2 per barrel.
    "Following the broader weakness in emerging market currencies, the local unit could also be pressured, but the likelihood of the USDINR staying within its consolidation zone of 81.90-82.20 is relatively higher. However, if the currency pair breaches either side of this range, it could lead to increased volatility in the market," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.
    "On the global front, today, riskier assets might face challenges as the Dollar Index has shown renewed strength due to a decline in US unemployment claims. This development signals that the labor market remains resilient, potentially strengthening the case for another interest rate hike later this year. However, until the resistance of the 100.50-100.80 zone is taken out, the pressure could remain on the downside. As the markets await the FOMC outcome in the upcoming meeting, the momentum in the currencies would be range bound in the absence of higher speculative trades," Pabari added.
    Catch the latest market updates with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    dollar to rupeerupee

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Tax Talks | 28% GST on Online Gaming — here's a former taxman's clarification on why is it needed

    Tax Talks | 28% GST on Online Gaming — here's a former taxman's clarification on why is it needed

    Jul 21, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    Tax Talks | How to save tax on 'long term capital gains' on sale of property and shares — explained 

    Tax Talks | How to save tax on 'long term capital gains' on sale of property and shares — explained 

    Jul 20, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    54th Year of Moon Landing | Lunar race is buoyant again after more than half a century

    54th Year of Moon Landing | Lunar race is buoyant again after more than half a century

    Jul 20, 2023 IST7 Min Read

    Zoomed Out | Amendments in MOOWR Scheme — here's a viability assessment of the changes by Deloitte experts

    Zoomed Out | Amendments in MOOWR Scheme — here's a viability assessment of the changes by Deloitte experts

    Jul 19, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    View All

    Most Read

    Share Market Live

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CurrencyPriceChange%Change
    X