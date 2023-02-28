Rupee vs Dollar: INR jumps 17 paise, at 82.67 versus dollar

Rupee vs Dollar: INR rose 17 paise vs the US dollar amid steadiness in value of greenback against a basket of six peers and rise in global crude oil benchmarks.

Rupee settled 17 paise higher from its previous close at 82.67 vs the US dollar on Tuesday. Earlier in the session, the currency opened 16 paise higher vs dollar amid steadiness in value of greenback against a basket of six peers and rise in global crude oil benchmarks.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — slid below 105-mark, but was last trading 0.1 percent at 104.7.

Crude oil prices rebounded Monday's losses, as US manufacturing data triggered rate hike concerns. Brent crude futures were trading 0.2 percent higher at $82.2 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures too were trading 0.3 percent higher at nearly $75.9 per barrel at the last count.

"Since the beginning of the month, the rupee weakened by nearly one percent vs other Asian currencies like the Chinese Yuan weakened by over 3.5 percent, and the dollar gained over 3.6 percent. This is despite the current month’s FII outflows of over Rs 6,500 crores ," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

"RBI pulled it off well with its untiring intervention to protect the rupee from weakening past the 83.00 mark. The choppiness in the local unit is likely to be until a major event or data triggers the move. If the rupee breaks 82.60, it could swiftly move towards 82.20-82.00 levels. On the upside, losses are likely to be capped around the 83.00 mark ," Pabari added.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended lower on Tuesday.