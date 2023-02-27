Rupee vs Dollar: Rupee fell nine paise vs the US dollar on Monday amid steadiness in value of greenback and ease in global crude oil benchmarks.

Rupee ended nine paise lower from its previous close at 82.84 vs the US dollar on Monday. Earlier in the session, it opened 11 paise lower vs dollar amid steadiness in value of greenback against a basket of six peers and fall in global crude oil benchmarks.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading nearly unchanged at 105.2.

Crude oil prices slipped slightly on Monday, as plans of Russian oil supply cuts support prices. Brent crude futures were trading 0.3 percent lower at nearly $82.6 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures too were trading 0.2 percent lower at nearly $76.1 per barrel at the last count.

"Following stronger US data, US short-term yields were seen trading near multiyear highs, US 10-year yield traded near 3.95 percent, the US Dollar index touched 1.5 month high above 105.30. The EM currencies too weakened, fortunately, rupee traded near 82.90 levels. The RBI is standing strongly between a ‘Stronger USD’ and a ‘Weakness in Rupee’," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

"So far in Feb, rupee has outperformed its peer currencies. Overall, RBI is safeguarding the 82.70-83.00 zone strongly and thus currency could trade on a flat note despite a stronger USD. For Rupee to appreciate, there should be some heavy FDI flows to hit the market or USD to go on a calmer note. Broadly, the pair is expected to trade in a range of 82.00-83.00 zone with minor support near 82.60 and 82.45 levels," Pabari added.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended lower on Monday.