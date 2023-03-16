Rupee vs US dollar: INR falls to 82.73 versus USD

Rupee vs US dollar: The rupee ended Thursday's session 13 paise lower vs US dollar. Crude oil benchmarks eased morning losses, while the US dollar index remained steady.

The rupee ended Thursday's trading session 13 paise lower at 82.73 vs the US dollar. Crude oil benchmarks eased morning losses, while the US dollar index remained steady. Earlier in the session, the currency started 18 paise lower from its previous close at 82.60 vs the US dollar.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.1 percent lower at 104.2.

Crude oil prices slipped early on Thursday as market remained under pressure, hitting as low as 15-month lows in the previous session. However, the commodity gained later in the day as market sentiments improved. Brent crude futures were trading 0.8 percent higher at $74.3 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures too were trading 0.7 percent higher at $68.1 per barrel at the last count.

"March was a month with wild swings as the Indian Rupee erased all its hard-earned previous gains in just three days and weakened by over 1.73 percent on the back of global risk aversion due to contagion bank risk in the US and Europe. The rupee further got impacted as Rs 8,500 crores worth of outflows happened in five days from Indian equities as the risk sentiment got worsened. Investors remained cautious amid contagion concerns which kept importers’ dollar demand high, due to the risk of the Rupee falling below 83.00 levels. Further, India’s trade deficit stood at $17.4 billion vs the expectation of $19 billion, which shall provide little respite to the local unit," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

"Overall, as the rupee has broken the crucial resistance of 82.50, it is expected to move towards 83.00-83.25 levels due to increased risk-off sentiment. However, the RBI could intervene in the spot market to curb volatility and speculation and could protect the 83.25 mark until March end. Therefore, any dips between 82.20-82.40 can be taken as buying opportunity as for now overall bias remain for the rupee weakness," Pabari added.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended volatile session higher.