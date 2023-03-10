Rupee vs US dollar: INR slips to 82.10 versus USD

Rupee vs US dollar: The rupee depreciated by 12 paise vs the US dollar amid fall in crude oil benchmarks and US dollar index traded lower.

The rupee depreciated by 12 paise from its previous close on Friday, opening the session at 82.10 vs the US dollar. Crude oil benchmarks remained largely unchanged on Friday and US dollar index traded lower.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.1 percent lower at 105.2.

Crude oil prices fell to two-week low on Friday as traders remained cautious amid Fed aggressive rate hike worries. Brent crude futures were trading 0.5 percent lower at $81.2 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures were trading 0.8 percent down at $75.1 per barrel at the last count.

"Indian rupee continued to trade higher, ignoring (Jerome) Powell's testimony signalling of higher and possibly faster interest rate hikes. Despite strong DXY and weaker EM currencies, we saw the rupee trading on a higher note on the back of FII and FDI flows. In the month of March 14,000, crores worth of flows into local equities helped the rupee have the upper hand among Asian currencies," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

"For USD-INR, the 81.70-80 zone seems protected by the importer’s dollar demand and suspected RBI intervention, which brought the INR back to 82.00 levels. Moreover, the March seasonality due to the financial year end and prospects of further FDI flows could help the rupee to limit its losses, despite weaker Asian peers over the past month. Overall, we expect the rupee to trade in the range of 81.50-82.50 levels in the month of March. Importers should grab the opportunity near dips around 81.50-80 levels and exporters could participate above 82.50 levels," he added.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened lower on Friday dragged by financial shares.