Rupee vs US dollar: INR falls to 82 versus USD

Rupee vs US dollar: INR falls to 82 versus USD
By Asmita Pant  Apr 18, 2023 12:30:20 PM IST (Published)

The rupee fell three paise to 82 vs the US dollar on Monday. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.2 percent lower at 101.6.

The rupee fell three paise to 82 vs the US dollar on Monday. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.2 percent lower at 101.6.

Crude oil held above $80/bbl-mark on Tuesday, extending gains from previous seesion. On the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.6 percent higher at $85.3 per barrel. WTI futures were trading 0.5 percent higher at $81.3 per barrel at the last count.
"USD-INR started getting its breath back and posted a high after a few consecutive losing streaks. The onshore activeness of RBI and impulse buying by the oil companies coupled with PSU’s buying dollar to maintain banking system liquidity has helped the USD-INR reverse from the 81.50 mark registered in NDF on Friday. A push above 82.20 would drive the pair back above the 82.50-82.80 mark. The bottom seems formed around 81.80 in onshore and 81.50 levels in offshore and USD-INR is likely to march northwards from now onwards," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened with minor gains on Tuesday, before slipping into the red.
