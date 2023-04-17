Rupee vs US dollar: INR falls to 81.89 versus USD

The rupee falls four paise, reversing gains from the previous session, to 82.89 vs the US dollar on Monday.

The currency close 25 paise higher on Thursday. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.1 percent higher at 101.4.

Crude oil held above $80/bbl-mark as OPEC plans to cut more output. On the last count, brent crude futures were trading marginally higher at $86.3 per barrel. WTI futures were trading flat at $82.4 per barrel at the last count.

"Traders are scratching their minds, thinking whether the USD-INR pair has made out a bottom near 81.50 and going to have a reversal movement towards 82.30-82.50 in the near term. The answer lies with a bundle of factors such as global market sentiment, quarterly earnings, foreign fundraising activity, development over geopolitical tension and its impact on crude oil, movement in US DXY and other FX currencies and lastly RBI’s action. Recent figures show that RBI’s FX reserves jumped by $6.3 billion to $584.75 billion," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened lower on the first trading day of the week.