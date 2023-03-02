Rupee vs Dollar: INR slips to 82.57 versus dollar

Rupee vs Dollar: Rupee opened seven paise lower vs dollar amid rise in value of greenback against a basket of six peers and in global crude oil benchmarks.

Rupee opened seven paise lower from its previous close at 82.57 vs the US dollar on Thursday amid rise in value of greenback against a basket of six peers and in global crude oil benchmarks.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.1 percent higher at 104.5.

Crude oil prices continued to rise for third straight day, amid reports of economic rebound in China. Brent crude futures were trading 0.1 percent higher at nearly $84.4 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures too were trading 0.1 percent higher at $77.8 per barrel at the last count.

"Broadly, USD-INR pair is expected to trade its momentum on the lower side. If it manages to break 82.40 convincingly then it could further fall towards 82.00 levels in the near term. On the flip side, 83.00 will be acting as strong resistance," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

"The US DXY is expected to take a breather and move lower towards 103 to 102.50 in the near term. This will help EM currencies to recover well," Pabari added.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 nearly flat on Thursday.