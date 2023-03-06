Rupee vs Dollar: INR opens at one-month high versus USD

Rupee vs Dollar: The rupee opened at a one-month high level vs dollar on Monday amid ease in global crude oil benchmarks and steadiness in US dollar index.

The rupee opened at a one-month high level of 81.77 vs the US dollar on Monday, continuing its gaining streak from the previous session. Crude oil benchmarks opened lower on Monday while the US dollar index remained steady.

On Friday, the currency ended at a one-month high level.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading marginally lower at 104.4.

Crude oil prices opened lower on Monday after China set a lower than expected target for economic growth this year at five percent. Brent crude futures were trading 0.8 percent lower at nearly $85.2 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures too were trading 0.8 percent lower at $79.03 per barrel at the last count.

"The seasonality trend of March always remains on the rupee side where it appreciates by 1.5 percent, this time too it followed the trend. If rupee consolidates for a longer time, as it did in February month, it gives a larger move on either side. Overall, we expect the rupee to trade between 81.50-82.00 levels in the coming week. If 81.50 is taken out, the USD-INR can fall towards 81.00-80.80 levels. However, importers are advised to start participating to cover their payment of around 81.50 -70 levels and exporters those who haven’t covered can wait for any pullback around 82.00-82.20 levels," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened higher on Monday.