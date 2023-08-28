Rupee vs US Dollar: INR rises 10 paise versus USD

2 Min Read
The rupee gained 10 paise from its previous close to 82.55 versus the US dollar on Monday. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading flat at 104.
Crude oil benchmarks eased on Monday. At the last count Brent crude futures were trading 0.12 percent lower at $83.85 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading flat at $79.83 per barrel.
"Following a three-day rally, the Indian rupee reversed its upward momentum and closed lower on Friday. Nonetheless, it marked its most successful week in a month and a half, mainly attributed to the efforts of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to limit arbitrage trading activities between the onshore and offshore markets by disallowing, specific banks from initiating new arbitrage positions in the non-deliverable forwards (NDF) market," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.
"The global fundamentals, too, have turned rupee positive with a hawkishly data dependent (hike if needed) Fed at the Jackson hole limiting the dollar rally and strengthening Yuan post PBoC intervention," Pabari added.
According to him, factors such as FII and FDI flow along with RBI's vigilant stance is expected to deter the upside in USD-INR. "The pair is likely to move towards 82.20 to 82.00 levels with some bumps of spikes on its way."
