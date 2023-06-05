Rupee vs US dollar: INR falls to 82.46 versus USD

"Rupee along with its peer currencies, is on course to post a weakness. The intraday range would be 82.25 to 82.65 with a mixed bias. On the negative front, oil’s rebound after Saudi Arabia’s voluntary cuts of 1 million bpd starting in July and the decision by the OPEC+ to reduce overall production targets from 2024 by a further total of 1.4 million barrels per day could limit the easing trade deficit concerns," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

The rupee depreciated by 15 paise from its previous close to 82.46 vs the US dollar on Monday. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.1 percent higher at 104.1.

Crude oil benchmarks jumped on Monday, after Saudi announced production cut . At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 1.1 percent higher at $77 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 1.3 percent higher at $72.7 per barrel.

"That apart, recovery in US DXY, weakness in EM currencies and falling interest rates differential could weigh over the local currency. But a fall in FX reserves by another $4.3 billion, taking a total to $10.3 billion over the last two weeks; suggests RBI’s intolerance to 82.80-82.90 levels. FPI’s continuous inflows in June, stronger domestic fundamentals and a bundle of small but regular FDIs are helping rupee to turn towards its mean-reverting level of 82.20-82.00 levels. Overall, the USD-INR pair is likely to be pegged between 82.20 to 82.90 over the short term," Pabari added.

