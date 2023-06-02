Rupee vs US dollar: INR rises to 82.32 versus USD

The rupee appreciates by nine paise from its previous close to 82.32 vs the US dollar on Friday. The dollar index was last trading marginally lower, while the crude oil benchmarks rise.

The rupee appreciated by nine paise from its previous close to 82.32 vs the US dollar on Friday. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading marginally lower at 103.4.

Crude oil benchmarks gained on Friday, breaking a two-day falling streak as US Senate passed the debt ceiling bill and expected OPEC+ production cut over the weekend. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.6 percent higher at $74.7 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.6 percent higher at $70.5 per barrel.

"Rupee is trading at around 82.30 levels, the pair will move into the consolidation phase with 82.85 as a strong resistance and 82.20 will act as strong support. There is a 70 to 80 percent probability that the pair will move towards 82.20 levels in the coming days because of corporate inflows and RBI intervention. Well, India’s fundamental factors are resilient, which could bring more FDI inflows and give cushioning to the local unit. The RBI’s intervention is likely to remain crucial as the liquidity in the banking system reached above 1 lakh crore after 2000-rupee notes were withdrawn from circulation," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

"However, we should not ignore that the June seasonality shows a depreciation trend and Chinese currency weakness to limit the upside in the Rupee. Overall, we expect the Rupee to trade in the range of 81.80-82.70 and biases remain towards appreciation. Currently, following a risk management policy is advisable," Pabari added.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are expected to open higher on Friday.