Rupee vs US dollar: INR falls to 82.38 versus USD

Rupee vs US dollar: The Indian currency settled 17 paise lower from its previous close vs dollar on Wednesday. Crude oil benchmarks and the dollar index gained on Wednesday putting pressure on the currency.

The rupee settled 17 paise lower from its previous close at 82.38 vs the US dollar on Wednesday. Earlier in the session, the currency slipped 10 paise vs dollar. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.4 percent higher at 102.8.

Crude oil benchmarks gained on Wednesday. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.2 percent higher at $75 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.2 percent higher at $71 per barrel at the last count.

"The depreciation in Yuan in the offshore market to the seven mark and falling Yen by two percent over the last 4-5 sessions could also pressurise the rupee to maintain its competitiveness. The stronger domestic economic data- lower CPI, easing trade deficit failed to give a boost to the rupee. Thus, globally led stronger dollar will weigh on the rupee. A risk-off sentiment could increase the demand for USD or if houses managed to crack the deal, then on rising prospects of continuation of US growth, the USD will strengthen and other EM currencies will weaken," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

"Overall, one can expect a move towards 82.80 to 83.00 levels with an immediate minor hurdle near 82.40 levels, though it will be easily taken out. On the contrary side, 82.00 will act as a key reversal level for the pair, which seems unlikely to be taken out in the near term," Pabari added.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended lower, but off day's low, on Wednesday. Nifty closed at the lowest level since May 8.