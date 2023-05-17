Rupee vs US dollar: INR falls to 82.38 versus USD

Rupee vs US dollar: The Indian currency settled 17 paise lower from its previous close vs dollar on Wednesday. Crude oil benchmarks and the dollar index gained on Wednesday putting pressure on the currency.

The rupee settled 17 paise lower from its previous close at 82.38 vs the US dollar on Wednesday. Earlier in the session, the currency slipped 10 paise vs dollar. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.4 percent higher at 102.8.

Crude oil benchmarks gained on Wednesday. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.2 percent higher at $75 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.2 percent higher at $71 per barrel at the last count.