Rupee vs US dollar: INR rises to 82.49 versus USD

Rupee vs US Dollar: Rupee opened six paise higher vs the US dollar as crude oil benchmarks dipped to 15-month lows and US dollar index remained steady.

The rupee opened Monday's trading session six paise higher at 82.49 vs the US dollar. Crude oil benchmarks dipped to 15-month lows, while the US dollar index remained steady. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.1 percent higher at 105.5.

Crude oil prices slumped to 15-month lows on Monday. Brent crude futures were trading 0.6 percent lower at $72.6 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures too were trading 0.5 percent lower at $66.6 per barrel at the last count.

"Indian Rupee is expected to open on a flat note near 82.50 and is likely to take cues from the global dollar movement and dollar liquidity situation. The given respite in the global market could help Rupee to ease some pressure and appreciate towards 82.10-82.20 levels. The RBI was also seen intervening around 82.60-82.80 levels as last week’s FX reserves data suggests a fall in the kitty by $2.39 billion to $560," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

"However, the question of ‘until when these central banks will keep on supporting the system?’ could again pressurize the situation and we could see rupee falling towards historic low levels over the medium term. Not to forget that, Fed’s interest rate decision is due on Wednesday and the market has reversed back its expectation from a 50 to 25 bps hike with a probability of 70 percent. Remember that whenever Fed is done with its hikes, it normally ends up with some crisis and breaks something," Pabari added.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are expected to open lower on Monday.