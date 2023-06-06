Rupee vs US dollar: INR rises to 82.56 versus USD

The rupee appreciated 11 paise from its previous close to 82.56 vs the US dollar on Tuesday.

The rupee appreciated 11 paise from its previous close to 82.56 vs the US dollar on Tuesday. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading marginally lower at 103.9.

Live Tv

Loading...

Crude oil benchmarks reversed gains from previous session. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.2 percent lower at $76.5 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.3 percent lower at $71.9 per barrel.

"Considering that, if the Fed decides to hike, the dollar will break 105 this time - An event of less certainty causes more volatility. Secondly, The Fed QT program (Quantitative Tightening) is turning heads. Post the banking crises, in March last week, when the balance sheet had ballooned to $8.7 trillion, the Fed has reduced it by nearly $350 billion so far. Reduction at a monthly average of nearly $175 billion, up from $95 billion that was decided to be commenced from Sep 2022. Hence, even if the Fed opts for a pause, the pace of QT will ensure that the dollar remains supported," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.