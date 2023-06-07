CNBC TV18
Rupee vs US dollar: INR rises to 82.56 versus USD

By Asmita Pant  Jun 7, 2023 9:14:20 AM IST (Published)

The rupee appreciated five paise from its previous close to 82.56 vs the US dollar on Wednesday.

The rupee appreciated five paise from its previous close to 82.56 vs the US dollar on Wednesday. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading flat at 104.1.

Crude oil benchmarks extended losses from previous session. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.4 percent lower at $76 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.4 percent lower at $71.5 per barrel.
"Rupee was seen consolidating in a range of 82.30-70 levels, as both bulls and bears grappled with one another. Traders are eagerly awaiting the policy decision from the RBI, which is scheduled for tomorrow, and the US inflation reading and the Federal Reserve's policy review next week," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.
