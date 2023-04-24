English
Rupee vs US dollar: INR flat at Rs 82.09 vs USD

The rupee traded flat vs dollar on the first trading day of the week. The dollar index remained steady, while crude oil benchmarks fell over a percent.

The rupee remained flat at 82.09 vs the US dollar on the first trading day of the week. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading flat at 101.6.

Crude oil benchmarks fell for fourth straight session, to near five weeks low. On the last count, brent crude futures were trading 1.1 percent lower at $80.53 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 1.2 percent lower at $76.94 per barrel at the last count.
"The USD-INR pair is expected to fetch some demand near 82-82.05 levels as falling premiums due to squeezing interest rate differential could attract importers to walk an extra mile on their hedges and unincentivized exporters to lock through forwards. We expect that the pair should hold 81.70-82.00 over the short term and move towards 82.50-82.80 levels," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened higher on Monday.
Catch the latest market updates with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
