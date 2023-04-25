Rupee vs US dollar: INR remains flat at 81.91 versus USD

Rupee vs US dollar: Rupee settled flat vs dollar on Tuesday. Dollar index moved higher, while crude oil benchmarks eased.

The rupee remained flat at 81.91 vs the US dollar on Tuesday. Earlier in the session, the currency rose five paise from its previous close against greenback. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.1 percent higher at 101.2.

Crude oil benchmarks fell for fifth straight session. Brent crude futures were last trading 0.5 percent lower at $82.13 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.6 percent lower at $78.31 per barrel at the last count.

"‘False breakout’ or you call it ‘Trap’, but rupee reversed its depreciating move and tested a 10-day high of 81.85 in the NDF market. Last week, the USD-INR pair was seen giving a breakout from a downward trending channel around 82.10, and it was expected that the momentum will pick up towards 82.50-82.70 levels. We expect the pair to find support near the 81.50-81.80 zone and rebound again towards 82.20-82.50 levels," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

