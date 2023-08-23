Rupee vs US Dollar: INR falls to 83 versus USD

1 Min Read
The rupee depreciated to 83 versus the US dollar on Wednesday, down six paise from its previous close. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.1 percent lower at 103.4.
Crude oil benchmarks gained on Wednesday. At the last count Brent crude futures were trading 0.19 percent higher at $84.19 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.18 percent lower at $79.78 per barrel.
