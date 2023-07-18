Rupee vs US dollar: INR rises to 81.99 versus USD

Dollar index traded lower, near 15-month low, while crude oil benchmarks extended gains in the session today.

The rupee appreciated by five paise to 81.99 from its previous close vs the US dollar on Monday. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.1 percent lower at 99.4, near 15-month low mark.

Crude oil benchmarks reversed losses in the session today . At the last count, Brent crude futures were trading 0.3 percent higher at $78.8 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.4 percent higher at $74.4 per barrel.

"The recent softer inflation data will likely intensify the Fed’s debate over whether the coming hike will be the last one needed. On one side, more rate increases might be needed to ensure "disinflation" prevails and on the other, a lot of policy tightening could be in the pipeline, and more hikes could cause damage to the economy and the job market," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

"USD-INR kept oscillating between the 82.00-82.20 range with an overall downside bias led by a softer dollar and chunky inflows in the domestic market. Further inflows are expected as Jindal Steel is in talks to raise nearly $3 billion and Bain Capital is in talks to acquire Adani Capital for Rs 1,500 crore. It would be interesting to see if RBI intervenes around 81.80 levels this time too. A break below 81.80 will open up room for 81.50 to 81.20 levels and the upside looks limited up to 82.30-82.50 levels," Pabari added.

Indian equity benchmarks opened at record highs on Tuesday.