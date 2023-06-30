Meanwhile the Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened at record high on the last trading day of the week. Gains in financials and IT stocks led the headline indices higher. On the other hand, metal stocks traded under pressure.
The Indian rupee started the day slightly higher vs the US dollar, supported by foreign investors' continued buying in domestic equities. At opening, the rupee was trading at 82.01 per dollar, showing a 0.05 percent increase compared to its previous close.
Among other Asian currencies, the Indonesian rupiah experienced a 0.39 percent decline, the South Korean won decreased by 0.19 percent, while the Taiwanese dollar and the Malaysian ringgit both dropped by 0.12 percent.
On the positive side, China Offshore recorded a 0.12 percent gain, and the Singapore dollar saw a 0.07 percent increase.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the strength of the US currency against a basket of major currencies, was at 103.32, a 0.02 percent decrease from its previous close of 103.34.
Meanwhile the Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened at record high on the last trading day of the week. Gains in financials and IT stocks led the headline indices higher. On the other hand, metal stocks traded under pressure.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Beyond Binaries | BJP vs Jats — here's how the resistance building up and why is it a challenge that BJP can't ignore
Jun 30, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Where are the Nifty 50, Nifty Bank headed in the July series? A chartist shares his take and top picks
Jun 30, 2023 IST3 Min Read
One in five employees globally are ‘loud quitting' and workers' stress levels are at record high, finds survey
Jun 29, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Zoomed Out | Blended finance — here's how it can expedite India’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals
Jun 29, 2023 IST5 Min Read