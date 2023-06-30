Meanwhile the Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened at record high on the last trading day of the week. Gains in financials and IT stocks led the headline indices higher. On the other hand, metal stocks traded under pressure.

The Indian rupee started the day slightly higher vs the US dollar, supported by foreign investors' continued buying in domestic equities. At opening, the rupee was trading at 82.01 per dollar, showing a 0.05 percent increase compared to its previous close.

Among other Asian currencies, the Indonesian rupiah experienced a 0.39 percent decline, the South Korean won decreased by 0.19 percent, while the Taiwanese dollar and the Malaysian ringgit both dropped by 0.12 percent.

On the positive side, China Offshore recorded a 0.12 percent gain, and the Singapore dollar saw a 0.07 percent increase.