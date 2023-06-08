Rupee vs Dollar: Ahead of RBI Monetary Policy, INR falls four paise versus USD

At 09:37 am Rupee was trading at 82.57 vs the dollar.

On Thursday, the Indian rupee opened the trading session with a slight decline against the US dollar, as investors awaited the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy announcement and interest rate decision.

Additionally, the INR faced downward pressure due to the weakness observed in other Asian currencies. Starting at 82.59 against the dollar, the rupee fell marginally compared to the previous day's closing rate of 82.55.

As per experts that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to maintain the key repo rate at 6.50 percent.

Closing higher on Wednesday, the Indian rupee appreciated six paise to reach 82.55 against the US dollar. This upward movement was driven by inflows from foreign funds and an overall improvement in sentiment.

Meanwhile, in Asian markets, the offshore Chinese yuan experienced a decline, dropping below 7.1550 against the dollar. This marked its lowest level since November of the previous year, primarily due to concerns regarding China's economic prospects.

Asian currencies, including the Indian rupee, faced downward pressure as a result of the increase in US yields following an unexpected rate hike by the Bank of Canada (BoC).

