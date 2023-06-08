Rupee vs Dollar: Ahead of RBI Monetary Policy, INR falls four paise versus USD

At 09:37 am Rupee was trading at 82.57 vs the dollar.

On Thursday, the Indian rupee opened the trading session with a slight decline against the US dollar, as investors awaited the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy announcement and interest rate decision.

Live Tv

Loading...

Additionally, the INR faced downward pressure due to the weakness observed in other Asian currencies. Starting at 82.59 against the dollar, the rupee fell marginally compared to the previous day's closing rate of 82.55.

At 09:37 am Rupee was trading at 82.57 vs the dollar.