Rupee under scanner amid poor macros and trade war uncertainties
Updated : November 14, 2019 10:35 AM IST
On the domestic front, the negative effect on the rupee started when Moody's cut India's outlook to 'negative from 'stable', this acted as a first trigger point for the rupee to depreciate.
The anticipation of macro data points was already expected to be weak starting from IIP data, which came in at an eight-year low.
