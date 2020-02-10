#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
Rupee strengthens by 10 paise on lower crude, weak dollar

Updated : February 10, 2020 08:34 PM IST

Forex traders said while weak dollar and easing crude oil prices supported the rupee, heavy selling in domestic equities weighed on the local unit and restricted the upmove.
The Indian currency settled higher by 10 paise at 71.30 against its previous close of 71.40 on Friday.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.06 per cent to 98.62.
