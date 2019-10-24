Rupee strength continues, ECB chief Draghi's last monetary policy due today while Brexit developments and concerns dominate
Updated : October 24, 2019 08:22 AM IST
The rupee closed at 70.91 yesterday, trading in a very thin range for the day.
The rupee is expected to broadly trade in the range of 70.55 to 71.05, followed by 70.35 which remains an important support while 71.30 remains an important resistance.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more