The Indian rupee slipped to record low of 76.82 against dollar on Thursday. Initially, the currency opened lower at 76.74 per dollar against Wednesday's close of 76.44.

The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, also opened lower for the third day in a row due to the weak cues from global markets. The Sensex opened 246 points or 0.81 percent lower at 30,134, while the Nifty50 index traded 78 points or 0.87 percent lower at 8,847.

World stock markets fell on Thursday, while bonds and the dollar held on to hefty gains, after a coronavirus-driven plunge in US retail sales and factory production and increasing gloomy economic outlooks for Asia.

In Asia, growth will grind to zero for the first time in 60 years in 2020, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday, as exporters are pounded by slumping demand and anti-virus measures force consumers to stay home and shops to shut down.