Currency
Rupee slips against US dollar
Updated : October 15, 2019 11:34 AM IST
The rupee opened at 71.26 then fell to 71.33 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 10 paise over its previous closing.
The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.50 per cent in morning trade.
