Rupee slips 42 paise to 72.08 against dollar in early trade
Updated : August 26, 2019 09:57 AM IST
The rupee fell as much as 42 paise to 72.08 per dollar. The rupee opened at 71.977 against the dollar, down 31 paise from its previous close of 71.665.
On Monday, China's currency slid to its lowest point in over 11 years amid concerns over the global recession and the US trade war.
The onshore yuan fell to 7.1487 to the US dollar, its weakest point since early 2008, in Asian trading.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more