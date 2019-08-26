Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#Stimulus#IncomeTax
Rupee slips 42 paise to 72.08 against dollar in early trade

Updated : August 26, 2019 09:57 AM IST

The rupee fell as much as 42 paise to 72.08 per dollar. The rupee opened at 71.977 against the dollar, down 31 paise from its previous close of 71.665.
On Monday, China's currency slid to its lowest point in over 11 years amid concerns over the global recession and the US trade war.
The onshore yuan fell to 7.1487 to the US dollar, its weakest point since early 2008, in Asian trading.
